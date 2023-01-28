Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Down 29.6% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $50,960.32 and approximately $21,014.87 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

