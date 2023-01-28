goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$195.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TSE:GSY opened at C$124.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$113.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$170.60.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$262.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

