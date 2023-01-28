Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Up 188.0% in January

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLLI remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

