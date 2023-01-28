Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 690,560 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

