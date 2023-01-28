Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 394,508 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,508 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 998,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 477,417 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,325. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

