Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 116,233 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,233 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Insider Activity

Prologis Stock Performance

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.