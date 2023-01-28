Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 900,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

