Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 572 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cintas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $437.27. 224,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.19. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

