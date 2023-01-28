Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,938. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.