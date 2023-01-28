Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $349,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:G traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $46.90. 523,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

