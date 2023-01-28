Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 2,498,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.