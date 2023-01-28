Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,163 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,397. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

