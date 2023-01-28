Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 38,867 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

