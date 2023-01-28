Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Glanbia Price Performance

GLAPF stock remained flat at $12.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glanbia in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Glanbia

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.