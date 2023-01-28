Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

GNGBY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

