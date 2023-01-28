Genpact (NYSE:G) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of G traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 522,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Genpact by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Genpact by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

