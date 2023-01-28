GeniuX (IUX) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $279,841.16 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
