General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.
Shares of GD stock opened at $227.49 on Friday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $206.24 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
