Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

GENC stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

