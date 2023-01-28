Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.6 %
GENC stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
