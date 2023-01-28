Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $599.19 million and $1.11 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00396035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.70 or 0.27798704 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588251 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

