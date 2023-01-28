GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 178,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GEE Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of JOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 265,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,600. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

