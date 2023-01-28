GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GCP opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £867.99 million and a PE ratio of 511.54. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 85.70 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 131.52 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.57.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

(Get Rating)

Read More

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.