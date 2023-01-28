GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance
Shares of GCP opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £867.99 million and a PE ratio of 511.54. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 85.70 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 131.52 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.57.
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
