Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 1,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.4 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNENF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.