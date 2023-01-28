Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Gamehost Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gamehost stock opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.98. The company has a market cap of C$178.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamehost will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

