Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0569

Gala (GALA) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $396.87 million and approximately $894.55 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00399754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,458.12 or 0.28059816 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00589036 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.