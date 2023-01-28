G999 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,760.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,760.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00088078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025487 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000253 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

