G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Financial Review

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -328.58% -172.97% -74.56% IDEAYA Biosciences -105.60% -17.15% -14.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for G1 Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 365.72%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.36%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $31.48 million 9.15 -$148.35 million ($3.60) -1.86 IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 29.07 -$49.76 million ($1.36) -12.41

IDEAYA Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G1 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats G1 Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with first line colorectal cancer; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of first line triple negative breast cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with first line bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

