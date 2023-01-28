FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAW) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 13.0 %

HERAW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,622. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

