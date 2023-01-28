FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52. 5,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.