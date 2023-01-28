Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

FRSH stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

