Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Position Lessened by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($40.22) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($25.00) to €17.10 ($18.59) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.99) to €51.80 ($56.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.