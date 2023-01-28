Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.