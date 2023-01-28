Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $263,506.54 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

