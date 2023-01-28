Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.86. 52,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 19,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period.

