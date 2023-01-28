Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

