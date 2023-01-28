Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $641,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

