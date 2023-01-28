Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 444 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Credicorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BAP opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

