Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,479 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.
Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
