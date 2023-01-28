Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

