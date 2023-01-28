Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 5,395 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.