Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

SouthState Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,884 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

