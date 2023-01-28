Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SUI stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.
