Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,652 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.46.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

