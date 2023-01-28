Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,551 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

NYSE STZ opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 653.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

