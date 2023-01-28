Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 7,553 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

