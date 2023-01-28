Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

