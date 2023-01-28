Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

