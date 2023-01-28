Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DVN stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

