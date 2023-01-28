Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $219.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.