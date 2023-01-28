Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,289 shares of company stock worth $24,590,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 587.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

